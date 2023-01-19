WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Lampeter Township Police Department is investigating thefts that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to police, the thefts took place at a T-Mobile store and an AT&T store between 6:18 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Both stores are located in the 2000 block of Willow Street Pike.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say two men allegedly cut the cords of a total of three iPhone 13s phones, four iPhone 14s phones as well as two iPads that were on display in the stores.

The men then fled with the items in a gray Jeep Renegade.

The total value of the items is $6,757. Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police Department.