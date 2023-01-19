WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Lampeter Township Police Department is investigating thefts that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
According to police, the thefts took place at a T-Mobile store and an AT&T store between 6:18 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Both stores are located in the 2000 block of Willow Street Pike.
Police say two men allegedly cut the cords of a total of three iPhone 13s phones, four iPhone 14s phones as well as two iPads that were on display in the stores.
The men then fled with the items in a gray Jeep Renegade.
The total value of the items is $6,757. Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police Department.