LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for 1-year-old Hendrix Smith, who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Hendrix is described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.

Hendrix was last seen with Brandon Smith, a 27-year-old white man who is 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Brandon is operating a blue 2008 Jeep Compass with Pennsylvania registration KJR-9189, PSP says.

Brandon was last seen on Oct. 7 at approximately 11:15 a.m. around 320 E. Main St. in Mountville Borough, Lancaster County, police say.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or contact West Hempfield police at 717-285-5191 or 800-957-2677.