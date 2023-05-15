LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County pool will open on May 27 at 1 p.m. for the full season, according to the Lancaster County Commissioners.

Last year, the pool could not open until July due to a shortage of lifeguards.

The pool is slated to stay open through August 20.

For 2023, the pool is expected to feature many programs including Christmas in July, Fall in the Summer Festival, STEAMing in the Sun, and more. Pool passes for the entire season are available for purchase.

More information regarding the pool can be found here.

Lancaster County Parks and Rec says they will have full staffing to lifeguard, run programs and maintain the pool all summer long.