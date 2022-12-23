MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — Legislation introduced by Representative Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) to honor the life of Lancaster County World War II veteran, Harold Billow, is expected to become law after it passed in Congress on Friday.

The legislation was to designate the Mount Joy Post Office Building as the Harold Billow Post Office Building. Billow was a lifelong Mount Joy resident, and the legislation passed the Senate and the House on Dec. 23.

The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to sign into law.

“I’m thankful that our community will be able to honor Mr. Harold Billow, an American hero, and an exceptional member of the Greatest Generation. He selflessly served our nation as a member of the United States Armed Forces and after his service displayed his steadfast patriotism in remembering the 87 fellow soldiers lost during the Malmedy Massacre by displaying 87 American flags in his front yard on holidays throughout the year. May we always remember, honor, and give thanks for Mr. Billow’s service to our nation,” said Rep. Smucker.

Billow joined the United States Army in 1943 and was part of the 285th Field Artillery Observation Battalion in World War II. On Dec. 17, 1944, Billow and 120 other Americans were captured by Nazi soldiers, who chose to open fire on the group instead of taking prisoners.

A total of 87 soldiers were killed in the attack, which would later be known as the Malmedy Massacre. Billow was not hit by any of the shots, because he fell to the ground and pretended to play dead. Billow eventually escaped after hours of waiting out Nazi soldiers, who were shooting any living soldiers on-site.

Every Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veterans’ Day, Billow honored the 87 soldiers who lost their lives in the Malmedy Massacre by planting 87 American flags in his front yard.

When Billow passed away in May of 2022, he was the last known survivor of the massacre.