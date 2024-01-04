LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– An inmate at Lancaster County Prison was found dead Thursday morning during a cell check, according to prison warden Cheryl Steberger.

Michael Owens, 54, was found unresponsive during a routine check of his cell around 10 a.m. Prison staff gave him CPR, used an AED, and alerted 911, Steberger wrote, however, he was pronounced dead shortly after.

A cause of death is unknown and is being investigated by the county’s prison investigator along with city police and the county coroner’s office, the release reads.

Owens had been at the prison since March for failing to appear for a bench warrant that stems from a driving under the influence charge.