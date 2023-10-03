(WHTM)– With 2023 winding down, Lancaster County is starting to put together its 2024 budget.

It was a Tuesday afternoon when different organizations had their chance to chat with the county commissioners about funding. Six met with the commissioners, each had 15 minutes to discuss how this year went and make their pitch for future funding.

“I thought it was a good conversation,” director of business retention and expansion, education for Lancaster County John Biemiller said. “It’s great to be face-to-face with all three commissioners and have a chance to answer their questions. we wanted to talk about our business retention and expansion program and some of the new initiatives that we’re looking at for economic development across Lancaster County.”

The budget this year for Lancaster was $288,000,000 dollars.