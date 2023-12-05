LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Log Cabin Restaurant got its start as a speakeasy back in the 1920s. Tuesday marked the 90th anniversary of the prohibition being repealed.

People would head down a dirt trail in the woods that led to a place for people to come together and drink.

A speakeasy had a way to hide alcohol from police if they showed up.

Kirk Liddell, the general partner of the restaurant, showed booths that had covered backs so the alcohol could be placed behind their feet.

Curtains were often used to provide privacy at the table, making it even more difficult for officers to recognize.

But what types of ingredients were famous back in the day?

“Egg whites, bitters, lots of lemon and lime,” Lillie Cheuvront, the head bartender, said. “That was authentic to what people had back during Prohibition.”

Drink selection wasn’t the only thing different during Prohibition. Folks were eating heavier meals.

“They seemed to eat bigger and bolder than they do now. Prime rib and stuff like that were big then,” executive chef Steve Painter said.

Nowadays, bringing alcohol to a bar might get you kicked out, but back then, you could keep your bottle in-house.

“They’d lock them up and when they came back the next night or the next week you could finish your bottle,” Liddell said.

People would enjoy their drinks by the fireplace or on the couch. It was common for speakeasies to have a relaxed atmosphere.

In order to not attract any attention from the law.

Up to this day, the Log Cabin has embraced its roots.