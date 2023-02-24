LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit has announced the passing of one of their retired officers.

According to a Facebook post, retired K9 Edik passed away after a rapid decline in his health, which led to the difficult discussion to end his suffering.

The office states they would like to thank the Donegal Animal Hospital and Lancaster PETS for their care and for making K9 Edik’s final moments comfortable.

K9 Edik had an amazing career and will always be remembered, the office stated.