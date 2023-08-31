LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to PennDOT, a resurfacing project will begin on Route 772 (Mount Joy Road) in Rapho Township in September.

PennDOT states that the work extends 4.15 miles from the Route 283 interchange to the intersection with Hossler Road in Manheim Borough.

PennDOT says beginning Friday, September 15 from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a single-lane restriction.

Motorists are asked by PennDOT to use caution and be alert around the work zones.

This is a part of the $2,536,823 project that includes; paving, base repair, barrier replacement on the bridge over Route 283, base repair, milling, paving, and miscellaneous construction.

The total project is projected to be finished by November 22, 2023, according to PennDOT.