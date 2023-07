LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in a Lancaster County borough will be closed starting on Monday, July 24.

Lititz Borough Police are advising motorists that East Lincoln Avenue between North Cedar Street and North New Street will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday. The department says that the closure is for bridge work that has been scheduled.

The road is expected to be closed for two weeks.

Police have also said that detour signs have been posted.