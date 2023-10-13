LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – This morning at Clipper Magazine Stadium the fourth annual Lancaster County RV show kicked off.

It’s one of the few RV shows throughout the entire nation.

There are five vendors on-site that allow you to check out or even buy an RV.

Around 250 RVs are parked on the field and around the outside of the stadium.

After another Barnstormers championship, the staff is ready for another big event.

Trent Johnson, operations manager for the Lancaster Barnstormers said, “Obviously it’s cool being back-to-back champs. put the RV show for Lancaster County on the field with the five dealers we have here. Yeah, it’s a cool venue. it’s always a great event for us. it’s one of the bigger ones that we have and we just love doing it.”

The RV show will continue tomorrow from 10 a.m. To 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m.