LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hempfield School District in Lancaster County is working on a new policy for school library materials, which some are calling a book ban.

The school board has already approved the policy once, but it has to approve it again before it can take effect.

The policy lays out guidelines for school library materials, such as including varying levels of reading difficulty and different types of materials. But the part of the policy that has faced backlash is that sexually explicit content will not be available to students.

The policy defines sexually explicit content as “content that encourages an excessive interest in sexual matters, as well as graphically describes or illustrates sexual behavior or acts.”

According to the policy, the superintendent can also notify the board of recommendations to remove material over parental concerns.

Some parents state that this amounts to book banning and infringes on students’ rights. Others say it is simply about keeping inappropriate content out of schools and not eliminating it altogether.

“Does it deserve its space on a shelf at Barnes & Noble? Absolutely, absolutely. But such extreme content material that’s incredibly graphic should not be part of the curriculum or materials in a school,” Hempfield parent Richard Boyer said.

Another Hempfield parent, Jamie Beth Cohen, voiced her opposition to the policy.

“We know the removal of books that contain descriptions of sex is not about ‘protecting kids’ because there is no similar prohibition against books with graphic violence. With school shootings, sadly, at an all-time high, removing books is not how we protect kids,” Cohen said.

The next Hempfeild School Board meeting is on June 13.