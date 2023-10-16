LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A teenage boy is being charged as an adult for murder in Lancaster County after State Police say he attacked another man with a knife and BB gun.

Nicholas Martin, 16, of Narvon, faces criminal charges that include murder of the first degree, a felony count of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime with intent to use it and simple assault, online court documents show.

Martin is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a knife and shooting at him with a BB gun at a property off of the 6000 block of Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 6:30 p.m., State Police in Lancaster County said in a criminal complaint.

The man was seen being treated by emergency services when State Police arrived and was bleeding from stab wounds to his left shoulder, abdomen and hand. According to State Police, he was then rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Martin was also transported for minor injuries he sustained.

A witness who was at the scene reported to State Police that the man got home from work when Martin attacked him with a BB gun and then a knife.

When Martin was interviewed at the hospital, he allegedly told State Police that he wanted to kill the man because of ongoing disagreements between the two.

The BB gun and a kitchen knife just over five inches long were found inside the home, the complaint notes.

Martin is currently locked up in Lancaster County Prison with his bail denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.