LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County is going to repair 14 of its covered bridges next year.

The county will cover the cost which is $788,000.

The project could last through 2024, but they’re thinking they can probably get it done in a few months.

Josh Parsons, the Lancaster County Commissioner said, “The covered bridges obviously take a beating from traffic over the years so you have boards that come up. You have wood that gets old and needs replaced. You have to check them and make sure they are structurally sound.”

This follows the completion of the county’s “Bridge Capital Improvement Plan,” the 13-year effort to repair more than half of Lancaster County’s bridges.