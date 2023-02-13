LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Turkey Hill employee was charged with alleged theft after store management reported a discrepancy in the instant lottery tickets inventory at their store.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, on Feb. 10 at 11:18 a.m., police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill located on 5959 Main Street for a theft in progress.

The Turkey Hill employee, who was identified as Gregory Socie, allegedly stole lottery tickets from the store and was still on the scene when police arrived, police say.

According to police, store management had reported that they noticed a discrepancy in the instant lottery tickets inventory and that Socie could be seen on multiple occasions committing alleged theft since Nov. of 2022.

Police say that the store lost over $4,000.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Socie was transported to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department for arrest booking on charges of Retail Theft (first offense, felony of the third degree based on value), and Theft of Movable Property (misdemeanor of the first degree).

After processing, Socie was transported to MDJ Chudzik’s office for arraignment where he was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.