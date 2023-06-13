ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County water company has instituted stage one of its drought contingency policy, and is asking customers to reduce water usage.

According to the Elizabethtown Area Water Authority (EAWA), they are the first agency in Lancaster County to implement a voluntary reduction in water usage. The water authority states that stage one does not require customers to take action, and they will not penalize them for not taking action.

EAWA’s board of directors approved the move unanimously at its June 7 meeting.

“We have all experienced one of the driest Mays on record, and that has had an impact on our

wells and streams,” said Dr. Dale Treese, DDS, president of the EAWA board. “The levels have

dropped significantly, and while we have plenty of water for our customers, we are asking them

to take voluntary steps to limit their consumption. The rain this week was helpful in the short

term, but it wasn’t enough to replenish groundwater supplies,” Treese said. Residents are asked

to reduce their individual water use by 5 to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water

per day.”

The EAWA states that the following ways are best if you want to conserve water:

Run water only when necessary.

Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving.

Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering.

Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.

Avoid watering lawns, gardens, and plants in the afternoon when water is more easily

evaporated.

Check for household leaks (Leaking toilets can waste 200 gallons of water daily).

Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway instead of hosing it off.

Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall.

“These are just a few of the many ways EAWA customers can help us conserve water in this

especially dry spring and early summer,” Treese said. “Although we aren’t officially in a drought,

we are reaching a point where these voluntary steps will go a long way toward ensuring a

consistent supply of water.”