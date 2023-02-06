QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a child.

According to Quarryville Police, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Friday evening.

Police were told Cadence Jackson allegedly showed a knife to a juvenile during an argument and threatened to kill them.

Officers located the knife and arrested Jackson on charges of terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime, and simple assault.

Jackson posted $5,000 bail, according to court records, and is scheduled for preliminary hearings in February.