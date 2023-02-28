LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children after she allegedly smoked marijuana in a vehicle with the windows up while juveniles were inside.

According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, police were called to the 100 block of Main Street on Jan. 13 at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Baker and four juveniles inside a parked vehicle.

The vehicle was filled with smoke and the windows were up, police say.

According to police, Baker was allegedly smoking marijuana inside of the vehicle while four juveniles were also sitting inside the car with her.

Officers discovered that Baker was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police say.

According to police, the parents were notified, and Baker was sent a summons to appear in District Court.

Baker has been charged with four counts of Endangering Welfare of Children, as well as four counts of Corruption of Minors.