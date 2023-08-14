LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A woman is charged with murdering her grandmother in Lancaster County, according to troopers.

Shasta Sigman, 24, faces charges of murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, a news release from Pennsylvania State Police reads.

The investigation began after troopers arrived at a home on Sigman Road in Providence Township just after 11:30 a.m. for a report of 82-year-old Mary Sigman in cardiac arrest.

State Police say they discovered that Shasta allegedly pushed Mary, who then fell to the ground and hit her head against a wall during a domestic dispute. Mary lost consciousness and went into cardiac arrest.

Mary was rushed to Lancaster General Hospital after medical personnel arrived at the home, however she was later declared deceased.