LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a woman is facing charges following a crash that injured two children.

Manor township Police say that Jessica Ressler was involved in a crash on Wednesday, March 29 in the 2000 block of Columbia Ave. Police state that Ressler left the scene and was later found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Police have said that the two children in the vehicle were injured.

While Ressler was in custody, police say she allegedly bit an officer.

Ressler faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, DUI resisting arrest, and other offenses.