CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Lancaster County is out of thousands of dollars after she was scammed in a fake book deal scheme.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, they interviewed a woman about an online fraud report. The woman stated that she had contacted an un-named book publishing company around June 2021 about a book deal.

The woman stated that she was in contact with the publishing accountant from the company through email and the company has secured a deal for her to publish a book in collaboration with a movie star.

The woman reported that from June 2021 to January 2022, she had sent three wire transfers to two different representatives from the company in the amount of $6,800.

The three wire transfers were sent to:

Charlotte, NC: $1,500

Charlotte, NC: $2,750

Los Angeles, CA: $2,550

The woman determined she was the victim of fraud. The police department provided reporting and other information to help the victim with fraud mitigation.