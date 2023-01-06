CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Lancaster County is out of thousands of dollars after she was scammed in a fake book deal scheme.
According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, they interviewed a woman about an online fraud report. The woman stated that she had contacted an un-named book publishing company around June 2021 about a book deal.
The woman stated that she was in contact with the publishing accountant from the company through email and the company has secured a deal for her to publish a book in collaboration with a movie star.
The woman reported that from June 2021 to January 2022, she had sent three wire transfers to two different representatives from the company in the amount of $6,800.
The three wire transfers were sent to:
- Charlotte, NC: $1,500
- Charlotte, NC: $2,750
- Los Angeles, CA: $2,550
The woman determined she was the victim of fraud. The police department provided reporting and other information to help the victim with fraud mitigation.