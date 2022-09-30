PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was scammed out of $10,000 by someone she believed was a part of a glam metal band.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the woman claimed she allegedly was the victim of a fraud scheme and lost over $10,000 over the internet.

The woman claims that she felt that she was in direct contact with a lead singer from a prominent glam metal band from the 1980s and 1990s.

The transfer was done by way of a cash exchange app.

NLCRPD reminds citizens to make certain that they are dealing with when making electronic transactions if there is a doubt do not do the transfer. If the situation is too good to be true – it is very likely a scam.