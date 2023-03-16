LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The ninth annual Lancaster County Women’s Expo will be returning to Lancaster this spring.

The expo will take place at Wyndham Resort located at 2300 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, which is hosted by OLP events, will feature shopping, inspiration, and relaxation. Women of all ages will be able to learn about products and services.

Guests at the event will also be able to connect with exhibitors in health and wellness, finance, travel, home improvements, leisure, beauty, and more. Door prizes will also be available.

There will be main-stage entertainment and seminars that will focus on topics like making the most of your OBGYN appointment, the history of craft beer, organizational styles, and cooking demonstrations.

Businesses, like AAA, will be at the event, offering services and prizes. Local author Chas Williamson will also be attending the event and signing copies of his latest novel.