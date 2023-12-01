LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Lancaster County is working to better alert residents to emergencies.

They’ll work with a Texas software company called Regroup Mass Notifications to send text message alerts either to the whole county or a smaller specific area about things like severe weather conditions.

“The first thing we want to do is get information out to the public, and get to as many people as we possibly can to help them modify whether they are going to be in a line of danger, to get them out of the way of danger,” director of emergency management for Lancaster County Brian Pasqual said. “Also to let them know when the coast is clear per se.”

Pasquale says the county will conduct test runs starting in January.