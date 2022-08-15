DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Bear Mill Estate was built in Denver, Lancaster County, around 1739. It was the first grist mill in the county, according to its owner, but since then it’s found a new life as a wedding venue. And now it’s up for sale.

The grist mill had a large water-powered wheel that was used to grind wheat into flour. Today, the first-floor terrace of the wedding venue sits over the waterfall where the wheel was.

One of the original stone mill wheels sits at the entrance to the site, which is called Bear Mill Estate after its first owner Michael Bear.

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

History is dispersed throughout the rest of the property, as well. The inside of the grist mill building has been turned into a lounge for wedding parties, and the lounge sports one of the original stone fireplaces from the estate.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The upstairs dining room of the wedding venue features some of the ceramic tiles from the original roofs of the buildings, and some of the mill workings and wheels are displayed in the room, as well.

The old grist mill was taken down to its beams and restored with antique building materials, according to the property listing on RE/MAX.

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Credit: Gary Hoover

Realtor Brian Weiland explained that the main home of the estate, which has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, is being used by the current owner as a bed and breakfast that is rented by bridal parties holding weddings at the site. The new owner could live in the house or continue maintaining the whole property as a wedding venue, Weiland said.

According to the site’s online listing, the “property comes fully furnished with trade fixtures/furniture and includes over $240,000 worth of contracted Revenue for 2023 and booking weddings for 2024.”

Aside from the house and mill buildings, the estate also has several outdoor spots to enjoy including terraces, a fire pit, gardens, and extra yard space for wedding ceremonies or yard games…or both. It also has a winery/flower shop with two handicap bathrooms between the house and the mill.

Bear Mill Estate is listed for $3.25 million.