LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) reports that officers responded to a shooting incident on Wednesday, Oct. 19, that likely occurred while an infant was in the vehicle that was shot.

Police and EMS were called to a Turkey Hill in the 5000 block of Main Street in East Petersburg Borough around 5 p.m. after a clerk reported that a man there appeared to have been injured in a shooting, according to the police department.

At the Turkey Hill, police found that the injured man, a 21-year-old from Lancaster who was driving a BMW X2, had sustained a non-life-threatening wound. Police also said that the driver’s side of the BMW, which was owned by a third party, had been hit numerous times in an “obvious shooting incident.”

People at the scene also found an unharmed infant child who “had likely been an occupant of the vehicle at the time of the incident,” according to the NLCRPD.

The driver was transported to the hospital via ambulance for treatment, where NLCRPD detectives interviewed him and others connected with the incident, while family members who had arrived at the scene cared for the child, police say.

The NLCRPD says initial evidence and interviews suggested that the shooting did not take place in East Petersburg. Rather, police say, the victim had dropped off a woman passenger north of Penn Township and was returning to Lancaster with the child when the shooting happened.

Police say the shooting is not currently believed to have been domestic-related or associated with child custody. Additional information indicates that the shooting was an isolated incident and that the victim was the target of the shooting, according to police.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest that the public is in any immediate danger related to the incident. They ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965.