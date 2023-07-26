LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster has reached a milestone in an effort to make the city bike-friendly, showing that bicycling is a safe and affordable way to travel in Lancaster.

According to the city, The League of American Bicyclists has awarded the city a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community status. It was given this status after the League recognize the city’s commitment to creating a safe and accessible cycling environment.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Bronze level Bike Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. This achievement highlights our commitment to providing a safe and sustainable urban environment that encourages and accommodates alternative transportation options, making Lancaster a greener and more vibrant community,” said Mayor Danene Sorace.

In addition to this, the city has expanded its bike share program, Bike it Lancaster.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The program now features five new bike stations and 25 additional bikes placed throughout the city. Locals and visitors alike can now have better access to a fleet of 50 brand-new bikes.

“The expansion of Bike It Lancaster demonstrates our commitment to fostering safe, active forms of transportation in Lancaster City. We are excited to see the positive impact this program will have on our community as we continue to shape an even more bike-friendly city,” said Steve Campbell, Director of Public Works.

Photo: City of Lancaster

Photo: City of Lancaster

Photo: City of Lancaster

Photo: City of Lancaster

Photo: City of Lancaster

With the implementation of new bike lanes, improved signage, and an expanded bike share program, the city says it continues to strive to create Lancaster to be a safe and accessible city, as well as to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries in the transportation system.