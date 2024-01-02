LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In September 2023, the city of Lancaster announced that Fire Station #6 would be closing its doors forever in the new year. Now that close has officially happened.

In a Facebook post the fire station wrote, “An end to an era. For decades fire Station #6 in Lancaster city was a landmark and community hub to the residents of the south west side of the city, where I was fortunate enough to not only be born and raised, but also still reside. It is the last legitimate fire house that the city of Lancaster will ever have.”

The post goes on to blame poor decision making at the city level for the station’s closure.

The closure of the fire station was announced alongside the disbanding of the Police Bureau’s Mounted Unit in response to a structural deficit.

In a joint statement from the mayor’s office, the Bureau of Fire, and the Bureau of Police announcing the closures, the city said “revenue does not naturally meet the increasing costs to maintain current services.”

“We have a responsibility to our residents to have top-of-the-line fire and police response while also being responsible stewards of tax dollars. Both announcements today will help the City of Lancaster increase efficiency and maintain our high standard of public safety,” Mayor Danene Sorace said in the September announcement.

In the same announcement, the city’s Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson said the city’s fire bureau would continue providing a high level of service to the community.

“The Lancaster City Fire Bureau of today is now reflected in safer, modern facilities supported by new apparatus, and a fully dedicated team of professionals who are best in class. We look forward to continuing our high level of service to the community,” said Hutchinson said.

The fire station expresses concerns about the impact the loss of the station will have on that very community.

“Firehouses are traditionally meant to be small community hubs. Safe places where anyone can go to for help, or for good stories 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It’s the safe place where a lost child knows how to find to get assistance in finding their way home. It’s the place that elderly residents go to for assistance in changing that stubborn smoke detector battery that keeps chirping all night long, or for opening the jar of jelly that was seemingly secured by someone possessing superhuman powers. For lack of a better term, a firehouse is an extended family of the neighborhood,” the station wrote.