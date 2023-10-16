LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident has passed away.

According to Lancaster Pressional Firefighters IAFF Local 319, Chris McCann passed away on Oct. 14. McCann was involved in the accident while on his way to work on Thursday, Sept. 28.McCain was in critical condition after the accident and was fighting for his life for many weeks.

He became a firefighter in 2013 and served across all four platoons and recently was the 2nd Driver of C-Platoon Engine Company 1.

You can read the full statement released by Lancaster Pressional Firefighters IAFF Local 319 below: