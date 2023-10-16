LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident has passed away.
According to Lancaster Pressional Firefighters IAFF Local 319, Chris McCann passed away on Oct. 14. McCann was involved in the accident while on his way to work on Thursday, Sept. 28.McCain was in critical condition after the accident and was fighting for his life for many weeks.
He became a firefighter in 2013 and served across all four platoons and recently was the 2nd Driver of C-Platoon Engine Company 1.
You can read the full statement released by Lancaster Pressional Firefighters IAFF Local 319 below:
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Chris McCann, 2nd Driver of C-Platoon Engine Company 1, on October 14th, 2023. He was involved in a serious motorcycle accident while traveling to work on September 28th.
Chris joined our ranks December 27th, 2013. He spent his career working across all four platoons in the department, where he held the positions of Platoon Man, Second Driver, and First Driver. He was a wealth of knowledge that never stopped learning. Chris had a diverse range of skills, knowledge, and abilities to include his passion for pumps, vehicle rescue, ropes and just plain being a nozzle-man. His ability to maneuver an apparatus was like no other.
Chris’s laugh was infectious, which is a good thing because we heard it a lot. Known for being one of the most loving members of the department, you could always count on him to be there for anyone at any time. Chris not only cared about everyone, but wanted to know about the small details. He never asked “How’s your family?”, but would ask about each member individually. He had a gift for just listening when you needed an ear.
We are blessed that he chose to invest his heart and soul into each and every one of us that he knew; from “Hey buds” to the stiff hugs, they will be missed forever. He was the warmest, nicest, big teddy bear of a guy that friends and family could have ever asked for.
You are missed by so many!!! There is now a void in the department that can never be filled. We know that you loved your job in so many ways, and we will carry your legacy onwards for generations of firefighters to come, across our department and beyond.
We love you Bub.Lancaster Pressional Firefighters IAFF Local 319