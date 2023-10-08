LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire has said that one of their firefighters was involved in a motorcycle accident that has left him hospitalized in critical condition.

According to a Facebook post from the Bureau of Fire, firefighter Chris McCann was involved in the accident while on his way to work on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The bureau has said that McCann has received great care from those who both responded at the scene and at the hospital.

The bureau has also stated that McCain remains in critical condition in the hospital and continues to ‘fight for his life.’