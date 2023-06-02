LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — June is considered National Dairy Month, and for Lancaster’s First Friday Event, they will be giving away free milkshakes.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 2, located at Ewell Plaza in the city.

Along with giving away 1,000 milkshakes, the first Friday will also feature games, a baby calf area, PA Dairy Princesses, farmers, Lancaster City Police & more as part of the “Lancaster First Friday Dairy Event.”

Also celebrating National Dairy Month are the PA Dairymen’s Association, Lancaster Bureau of Police, Pennsylvania Dairy Princess, and more.