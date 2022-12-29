LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health sponsors community blood drives every week throughout Lancaster County.

Blood drives throughout Lancaster County can be seen below. All blood that is collected stays in the county to benefit members of the community.

During January and February, LG Health will participate in the Bleed Blue Challenge, running from Jan. 3 through the end of February. Blood donors may choose to donate in the name of their preferred police department. The following police departments are participating:

Mount Joy

Pequea Township

Manheim Township

Lancaster City Bureau of Police

Millersville University

East Hempfield

Quarryville

Manor Township

Northwest Regional

Strasburg

Below is the list of blood drives in Lancaster County:

1/3, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., LGH James Street Lobby 2 nd Floor : 555 Duke St., Lancaster

: 555 Duke St., Lancaster 1/4, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. , Witmer Fire Protection Agency : 455 Mt. Sydney Road, Witmer

, : 455 Mt. Sydney Road, Witmer 1/5, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. , Alliance Church of Elizabethtown : 425 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown

– , : 425 Cloverleaf Road, Elizabethtown 1/10, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hosanna Church of Lititz : 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz

: 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz 1/11, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. , Caernarvon Fire Company : 2145 Main St., Narvon

, : 2145 Main St., Narvon 1/12, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., New Danville Fire Company : 43 Marticville Road, Lancaster

: 43 Marticville Road, Lancaster 1/17, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Manor Township Police Department : 950 West Fairway Drive, Lancaster

: 950 West Fairway Drive, Lancaster 1/18, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Quarryville, Police Department : 300 St. Catherine St., Quarryville

– : 300 St. Catherine St., Quarryville 1/25, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Intercourse Fire Company : 10 New Holland Road, Intercourse

: 10 New Holland Road, Intercourse 1/26, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lancaster City Police Bureau: 39 West Chestnut St., Lancaster

Blood donors must be between the ages of 16 and 74, be 110 pounds, be well hydrated, and have eaten a substantial meal within four hours of donating. Donors must also bring a valid form of ID.