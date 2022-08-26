LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health is celebrating a new, first-of-its-kind cancer treatment center. The new proton therapy center opened on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26.

Proton therapy uses high-energy proton beams to destroy cancer cells.

The treatment offers greater precision and accuracy than that of x-rays.

This system is being used at the therapy center and is one of the newest and most advanced models in the world.