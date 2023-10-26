LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re looking to buy a house in Lancaster County you can expect to pay a lot more.

According to a report from the Lancaster County Association of Realtors, the median sale price for a home in September was over $331,000.

That outranks the previous record set in August.

449 homes were listed last month with a 16% drop from last September but buyers aren’t backing down.

Jeff Peters, an associate broker for Lancaster County Association of Realtors said, “The increased interest rate and sale price and buyers continue to compete for properties. They stay the course. I thought for sure and I’m sure the Federal Reserve had hoped for this as well that increased interest rates might turn buyers away… not so.”

The median sale price for a home in Lancaster this September increased by about $32,000 compared to last September.