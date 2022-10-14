LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A juvenile charged in a 2021 Lancaster homicide will be prosecuted as an adult, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said on Friday.

Lancaster City resident Elijahuwon Brown, 15, withdrew his motion for decertification on Oct. 5 and will remain held in Lancaster County Prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Brown allegedly shot and killed Rolando Rivera in the 500 block of Third Street on Aug. 27, 2021, the district attorney’s office says. Video footage showed Brown and Rivera on Manor Street before the homicide, and it showed a shooter raising a firearm and shooting multiple times at the victim, the district attorney’s office reports.

According to the district attorney’s office, Brown was charged, arrested, and arraigned on Sept. 2, 2021, and he is also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and persons not to possess firearms in addition to criminal homicide.