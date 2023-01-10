LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster allegedly resisted arrest and bit an officer twice after he was recognized as a person involved in an ongoing investigation.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, police were called to the Walmart located at 2030 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster after a reporting party recognized 23-year-old Rygo Kingsley in the store. Kingsley had an ongoing investigation against him for alleged retail theft.

Police say that an officer arrived at the scene and was communicating with Kingsley, who then fled on foot.

According to police, the officer chased Kingsley and then tackled him to the ground. Kinglsey tucked his arms underneath his upper torso and eventually, three officers maneuvered his arms behind his back to handcuff him.

Police allege that Kingsley flailed around and flung his head back into an officer’s head.

According to police, Kingsley used his legs and feet to prevent police from shutting the rear door of the patrol car. While he was being placed in the car, police say Kingsley bit the hand of an officer twice, but he did not break the skin.

Kingsley was detained and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of retail theft, police say.

When officers searched Kingsley, they found three items from Walmart, valued at $6, that an employee said he did not pay for, according to the Police Department.

Kingsley was taken into custody and committed to Lancaster County Prison.