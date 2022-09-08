MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman a the KeepSafe Storage facility in Manheim Township.

According to police, an officer arrived at the facility after someone reported a female yelling for someone to call the police.

When an officer arrived, Hinkle was inside a storage unit and was arguing with the victim. The victim was in a verbal argument with 47-year-old Floyd Hinkle of Lancaster. The victim was facing away from Hinkle when he allegedly wrapped his entire right arm around the front of the victim’s neck.

Hinkle then allegedly used his right forearm and bicep to apply pressure to both sides of the victim’s neck. The victim then said “I can’t breathe” to Hinkle as he continued to apply pressure to the victim’s neck for around 15 seconds.

Hinkle then was face to face with the victim when he allegedly placed both hands in a c-shape around the front of the victim’s neck while shouting expletives. The injuries on the victim’s neck were consistent with the statement they gave to the police.

A criminal complaint was filed and Hinkle was taken into custody, where he has been committed to the Lancaster County prison.