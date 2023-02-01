EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was arrested following the fatal crash that took place in East Lampeter Township back in December of 2022.

According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, on Dec. 29, 2022, at around noon police responded to the 2100 block of New Holland Pike for a report of a vehicle crash with entrapment.

An investigation determined that 29-year-old William R. Vaughan-Geib of South Oakmont Street in Lancaster was driving a black 2017 Ford Escape. Vaughan-Geib was traveling eastbound in the 2100 block of New Holland Pike, police say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, Vaughan-Geib crossed over the yellow line into the oncoming westbound lane. He struck a black 2016 Mazda CX5 nearly head-on.

The location where the crash occurred is a two-lane roadway with a maximum speed limit of 40 miles per hour. Evidence shows that the driver of the Mazda attempted to avoid the crash, or at least minimize the impact, by swerving to the right as the Ford made its way into their lane of travel, police say.

According to police, the roadway was closed for about four hours.

When police arrived on the scene, the woman on the roadway, identified as 63-year-old Carole B. Stockdale of Lititz, was being attended to with CPR. Police assisted with life-saving measures until EMS arrived, however, Stockdale was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Mazda, 62-year-old Kyra M. Dobler of Akron, had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, police say,

Police also say that Vaughan-Geib was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

The subsequent investigation included search warrants for Vaughan-Geib’s Ford Escape, as well as blood samples from Vaughan-Geib. Inside the vehicle, police found drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana. Police also determined that the Ford was traveling at 65 miles per hour in the 40 miles per hour zone prior to impact.

Blood samples revealed the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in Vaughan-Geib’s system, police say.

Vaughan-Geib was charged with the following offenses on Jan. 30, 2023:

Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI

Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI

Aggravated Assault by Vehicle

Homicide by Vehicle

DUI-D (second offense)

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

New Holland Ambulance, Upper Leacock Fire/Rescue, LEMSA, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, and Lancaster County Major Crash Investigative Team assisted with the investigation.