LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man has been arrested on multiple charges, including Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse with a Child and Corruption of Minors, after he allegedly committed child sex crimes.

According to police, 41-year-old Pedro Aspuac of Lancaster was served a criminal warrant that was issued by the Oxford Police Department back in January of 2020 after he was charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child.

Aspuac was served the warrant over three years later by the Lancaster City Police, where he was arrested on the alleged charges, police say.

According to police, Aspuac waived his right to a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Feb. 21, and all charges were held to the Court of Common Pleas. He was unable to post a $20,000 cash bail and is currently being held at the Chester County Prison.

Aspuac was charged with Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse – Victim Less Than 13 Years Old, Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse With A Child, Corruption of Minors, two counts of Indecent Assault Victim Less than 13 Years Old, and Endangering Welfare of Children.