LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township police arrested a man on multiple sexual assault charges.

According to police on Feb. 21, police arrested 21-year-old Burlin Damir Miller Jr. of Lancaster. He was charged with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent, and indecent assault forcible compulsion.

These charges stem from an incident in the 100 block of Colonial Crest Drive back in Sept. 2022.

Miller Jr. was arraigned before Magisterial District Justice Chudzik on Feb. 21 and was given $100,000 unsecured bail.

Miller Jr. is presumed innocent until proven guilty.