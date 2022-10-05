MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster County was arrested on DUI charges twice in the same night during the evening and early morning hours of Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

According to Manheim Township Police, officers were called to a report of a crash. A witness reported that a vehicle backed into a parked car and that the driver was causing a disturbance.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Robert Emmet Walsh by his expired driver’s license. Walsh allegedly had no recollection of striking a vehicle. However, his vehicle had a fresh coating of paint on the bumper that matched the scrape on the vehicle that was struck.

Walsh then admitted he had an unknown amount of alcoholic drinks. Because of this, he was arrested, processed, and released. When Walsh was picked up at the police station he was told to not pick up his vehicle at that time due to his impaired state. Walsh’s keys were given to a third party.

Shortly after, the same vehicle was recognized from the previous DUI incident. The vehicle was seen swerving and accelerating rapidly. A traffic stop was performed and it was found that Walsh was driving the vehicle again.

He had been taken back to his parked vehicle after he was released from police custody. Walsh consented to a chemical test of breath and was found to have a BAC of 0.172% which is over twice the legal limit.

Walsh was arrested once again and taken to Lancaster County prison for arraignment.