MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township police say a Lancaster man has been charged after attempting to elude officers during a traffic stop.

On Friday, Aug. 26, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop after a vehicle disobeyed a “no turn on red” sign in the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue, according to the Manor Township Police Department.

Instead of stopping, the driver fled, and a pursuit occurred, police say. During the pursuit, the driver got out of his vehicle, but he was taken into custody by other officers, according to the police department.

The driver was identified by police as 36-year-old Kevin Augustus, who, according to Manor Township police, had operated a vehicle while he was DUI suspended.

Police report that Augustus was charged with fleeing and eluding, driving while suspended DUI related, reckless driving, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, and obedience to traffic control devices.