LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, and firearms and drug crimes after allegedly running from police who were attempting to arrest him, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Manheim Township Police say they were advised that Pennsylvania State Probation and Parole was following Quindon Hill, 25, who was wanted on an alleged probation/parole violation as well as felony weapons charges.

Manheim Township Police say they, as well as the Millersville Borough, Manor Township, and Millersville University police departments, responded as Hill was seen parking at the Sheetz at 1790 Millersville Road on Dec. 6.

Hill was located inside the store and was told he could not leave, then he attempted to leave the store and was told there were warrants for his arrest, police said.

Hill allegedly retreated from officers and fled the store, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police said they chased Hill on foot to Wabank Road, giving him warnings to stop running, which he reportedly ignored. Officers noticed a handgun in Hill’s waistband that he was allegedly clutching as he ran, according to police.

Police tased Hill, who fell to the ground, and the gun fell onto the road, Manheim Township Police said. When Hill got back up and tried to keep running, police tased him a second time, they said.

In a search incident to arrest, police said they found suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Police also said the gun that Hill dropped was a 9mm Glock 17 loaded with an extended magazine and a round in the chamber. Hill was prohibited from carrying a firearm due to a previous conviction, police noted.

Hill was taken into custody and committed to Lancaster County Prison on the probation/parole violation, police said. Additionally, he was later charged with persons not to possess firearms, firearms carried without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, evading arrest or detention on foot, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.