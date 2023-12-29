MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that police say stemmed from an illegal street race.

Manheim Township Police say on June 4 two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on Route 30 where the motorcycle was struck by a vehicle and caught fire.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The motorcycle rider, 21-year-old Thomas Hartenstine of Manor Township, was declared deceased. Two other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say witnesses reported the motorcycle and a white Subaru were racing moments before the crash occurred. Police say the vehicle was traveling 125 MPH in a 55 MPH zone just before the crash and PennDOT cameras along Route 30E showed the vehicle speeding and passing vehicles in an unsafe manner.

While interviewing the driver, Brandon Gentile, police say they found a THC vape pen in the cup holder and a lunch bag with multiple vape pens and a digital scale with residue on it. Police also found a loaded 9mm handgun, six glassine bags with suspected drug residue, two boxes of ammunition, a clear container with white powder residue, and a container with alprazolam pills.

Gentile was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, DUI, illegal racing, multiple drug-related charges, and 60 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Gentile was released from Lancaster County Prison after posting $150,000 bail.