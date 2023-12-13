LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with homicide for the death of a family member’s roommate.

Manheim Township Police say on December 11 around 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a residence on the 1000 block of North Duke Street. There a family member told officers that Brian Gray, 18, had killed their roommate.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses who reported Gray confessed to the death of Michael Pfender, who was located deceased in a garage. One witness told police Gray was “advocating far-fetching ideas like removing and disposing of Pfender’s body.”

Witnesses told police that Gray had become upset with Pfender over comments he perceived as disrespectful.

Officers reported Pfender sustained blunt force trauma to the head and face and that a defensive wound was found on Pfender’s right hand.

Later that day Gray turned himself in to Lancaster City Police and is being held at the Lancaster County Prison without bail.