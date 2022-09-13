HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster was convicted by a federal jury on Monday on money laundering and drug trafficking conspiracy charges, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, evidence showed that Dwayne Sherman, 48, delivered over $555,000 in cash to an informant working with the FBI on three occasions between October 2015 and January 2016.

Each of the deliveries happened in Harrisburg, the release said, and then the money was transported to San Diego before being smuggled into Tijuana, Mexico. During that time frame, the attorney’s office said, Sherman made multiple trips to Mexico.

In April 2016, police in Los Angeles stopped Sherman’s vehicle and caught him with 2 kilograms of cocaine and 15,000 pills, some of which contained methamphetamine, the release said.

The maximum penalty for this offense is 40 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine, according to the attorney’s office.