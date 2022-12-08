LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster City man was convicted of attempted criminal homicide and other charges related to a shooting on Nov. 4, 2021, that left a victim with multiple injuries, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said Daijour L. Stennett, 32, was involved in a shooting in the 100 block of Hershey Avenue last year. The jury found Stennett guilty of shooting at a victim six times, striking him four times — in his left shoulder, in his left side, in his right shoulder, and behind his head. Several shots were aimed at the victim’s back, the district attorney’s office said.

An East Hempfield Township Police officer was nearby when he heard two popping sounds and saw a man with a gun enter a vehicle, the district attorney’s office described. After calling backup, police detained the suspect and located the victim, abc27 reported previously.

According to the district attorney’s office, Assistant District Attorney Chris Miller prosecuted the case and presented a recording of the shooting that was recovered from Stennett’s phone. The victim was shot multiple times after lying face down on the ground from previous gunshot wounds, and the sixth shot was heard fired about four seconds after the first five, the district attorney’s office said.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and spine, a broken shoulder blade, and bleeding in his chest from the shooting, according to the district attorney’s office, and he testified that he continues to suffer from weakness and arthritis in his left shoulder and arm, seizures, and PTSD.

Evidence and testimony showed that Stennett and the victim knew each other previously and had confrontations dating back to 2017, the district attorney’s office reported.

Stennett’s defense argued that the shooting was self-defense, the office noted.

Stennett was found guilty of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license, the district attorney’s office said. He will be sentenced by a judge at a later date.