LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man was convicted by a jury on Friday, Sept. 16 of rape of a child, along with seven additional charges relating to sexual offenses that occurred between 2010 and 2015.

According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, 43-year-old Victor Charles Smith of the 3500 block of Lincoln Highway East was found guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors which are all felonies.

Smith was also found guilty of a count of corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 which are misdemeanors.

Pennsylvania State Police received an allegation of sexual abuse and spoke with the victim in September 2020. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa prosecuted the case and said that the victim was having nightmares about the incident, which is how the crimes came out.

“All [the victim] wanted was to be able to sleep at night,” Ponessa said during her closing argument. “Now is the time to come back in here, look at [the victims], and tell them ‘I do believe you,’”

The jury deliberated for about four hours before coming back with a guilty verdict after the three-day trial. Ponessa asked for bail to be raised to $700,000 cash on the two charging dockets, which the judge accepted. Smith will be sentenced at a later date.

