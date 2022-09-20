LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster City was convicted last Thursday of possessing and disseminating child pornography, in addition to other charges, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

According to evidence presented by Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart, De Ok Kar, 42, possessed and shared multiple digital video files of underage children engaging in a prohibited sexual act or simulating that act.

Swinehart said Kar saved and possessed child pornography on his cell phone, laptop, and Facebook account, with which he was part of a group that traded the pornography, the district attorney’s office reports.

Kar was found guilty of two charges of possession of child pornography, one count of disseminating child pornography, and four counts of criminal use of a communication facility, according to the district attorney’s office. He will be sentenced at a later date.