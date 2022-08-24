LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man who is currently serving a seven to 15-year sentence for providing fentanyl to a Conestoga Township man who fatally overdosed in 2017 had his post-conviction petition denial affirmed by the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney, 33-year-old Jose Morillo of the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane pled guilty back in August of 2019 following the fatal overdose back in 2017 at a Shady Lane Home.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Morillo was also ordered to pay $13,216 restitution for the victim’s funeral costs.

The DA’s office said prior to being sentenced, Morillo said, “I lost everything I had, but nothing compared to losing a loved one.” He called the victim a “good person” with “a big heart.”

After being sentenced, Morillo filed a request for relief saying his lawyer was ineffective, that he did not plead voluntarily, and that the judge’s sentence was excessive. This was denied in May of 2020.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Morillo then appealed that denial, but it was affirmed by the state court in a 14-page memorandum filed in July of 2022. The memorandum stated that Morillo is entitled to no relief on his claim that they “ineffectively abandoned their strategy of cooperating with law enforcement in exchange for a sentence of 4 to 8 years incarceration.”

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman described Morillo as a predatory dealer who profited from those suffering from addiction.

“Mr. Morillo took advantage of that so he could make a buck,” Fetterman said.